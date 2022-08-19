Home News Jova Beach Party suspended in Vasto, sand storm arrives. Jovanotti: “Let’s wait for the Coast Guard ok”
News

At the moment, the Jova Beach Party in Vasto (Ch) has been suspended. Strong wind and bad weather convinced Lorenzo Cherubini to postpone the musical event for a few hours. “The iron towers of the stage – said Jovanotti to the tens of thousands of fans who flocked – are tested to withstand the wind up to 150 kilometers per hour, but it is better to get away. Safety first of all. Try to stay around” . Lightning and storm on the horizon and it began to rain. “We will try to leave as soon as possible. According to the weather forecast, a calm situation should return at 21”. All the audience was evacuated. In 2019 the concert was not authorized by the Prefecture of Chieti for security reasons.

