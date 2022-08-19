At the moment, the Jova Beach Party in Vasto (Ch) has been suspended. Strong wind and bad weather convinced Lorenzo Cherubini to postpone the musical event for a few hours. “The iron towers of the stage – said Jovanotti to the tens of thousands of fans who flocked – are tested to withstand the wind up to 150 kilometers per hour, but it is better to get away. Safety first of all. Try to stay around” . Lightning and storm on the horizon and it began to rain. “We will try to leave as soon as possible. According to the weather forecast, a calm situation should return at 21”. All the audience was evacuated. In 2019 the concert was not authorized by the Prefecture of Chieti for security reasons.

