Joy and color of the Piloneras take to the streets of Valledupar

As is tradition, the official inauguration of the Vallenato Legend Festival is preceded by the parade of Piloneras Mayores. 124 groups go out today to dance to the rhythm of the dance of the pylon, a folkloric tradition that interprets the roots of this land.

La Danza del Pilón is a popular song consisting of 23 original verses, institutionalized by Cecilia Monsalvo. During the parade, homage is paid to the tradition of using the pylon and they must dance, parade and sing the verses happily.

To this is added the colorful outfits for women and men, in addition to the instruments that simulate

This year the parade has some changes to the route. It leaves at 4:00 in the afternoon from the Glorieta de Los Músicos, take the diagonal 21 towards the Olímpica La Ceiba, go through the Gobernación del Cesar on 16th street until you reach the corner of Bando de la República.

The piloneras are the authentic tradition of Vallenato folklore, in addition to being part of the history of the festival, which this year once again envelops the city with joy. More than two thousand dancers from different institutions of Valledupar and the department of Cesar will parade.

The rescue of this traditional dance through the initiative of the unforgettable Cecilia ‘La Polla’ Monsalvo and the support of Consuelo Araujonoguera, is the best presentation of the Vallenato Legend Festival that adds 56 versions.

Martiza Viña, creator of the Pilón Cañaguate group, has been bringing dance to the Vallenato festival for more than 20 years. This time she will compete with 30 couples and 8 older women, who will go ahead as a guide and representation of this tradition in Valledupar.

He says that since January he has been preparing to show the best of choreographies and once again win the great award. “We have a beautiful dance prepared, we are all engaged in the dance and we will show that we are tradition in this land,” she said.

ABOUT THE DANCE

The Pilón Dance is a structured dance in couples, typical of the opening activities of the Vallenato Legend Festival created in 1977.

The feminine dress, called chambra, is made up of a three-quarter-sleeved blouse, printed with flowers, with a long waist that ends in a washer, with flowers of different sizes, and the skirt or skirt, which has three boleros finished in lace or latinos.

The ballet flats are footwear made with canvas and a flat leather sole. The woman usually wears a flower scarf on her head like the lily, the one from the cañaguate, Trinidadian, coral or cayenne.

The man wears white pants and a white shirt, a red scarf tied at the neck of the shirt. A straw hat and a woven backpack crossed in the middle. His shoes he uses ballet flats, made with canvas and flat leather soles.

In addition to the traditional vallenato instruments such as the accordion, caja and guacharaca, the pilón is used, a kitchen utensil to pillar the corn, used as a shock idiophone instrument. It fulfills the function of a musical instrument due to the impact of the mallet on the wooden body; the sound generates the rhythm that the singers follow.

To speak of piloneras is to refer to the history of Valledupar, a city that from today sings with one voice: “Who is sung here, who is thanked, those who come from abroad or the owners of the house… A where my daughters will be my daughters where my daughters will be go outside because the Festival has arrived…”

THE FESTIVAL IS OPENED

After the parade of the Piloneras Mayores, at 7:00 p.m. in Plaza Alfonso López, it will be the official opening act of the 56th Vallenato Legend Festival, in homage to Luis Enrique Martínez ‘El Pollo Vallenato’.

The event will be attended by local and national authorities, as well as relatives of the honoree. The act will close with the musical presentations of the llaneros Yostimar Prada, Cholo Valderrama and Aries Vigoth.

Related