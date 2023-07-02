Joy and frustration Ferrari: “The updates work”

A decidedly interesting weekend for the Ferrari in Austria. To the delight of the fans orange who invaded the stands of the Red Bull RingMax Verstappen he also wins at his team’s home and rises to 42 career victories. A rider who is ever faster towards his third world title.

In home Ferrari one is optimistic about what one has seen. The updates brought are working, and the battles seen on the track, in addition to the podium obtained, represent a positive sign for the continuation of the season and for the future.

The team principal is also satisfied with the weekend Vasseur who commented on the race of his pilots a Sky Sport F1: “I am satisfied, even if you always want more. We expect something better at Silverstone. If we make the comparison with Max there are steps forward to make, after Montreal it is the confirmation that we are in the right direction. Sainz’s battle was good, even if Red Bull was faster. Verstappen was flying today, then there was a group of 10 cars that could have finished second”.

SAINZ’S FRUSTRATION

Carlos Sainz fails to repeat the podium of the Sprint, finishing in 4th place at the Spielberg. Clear and evident the frustration of the Spanish: “I’m frustrated, the pace I had today and the battles I had deserved a better position. After the first stop the race went away, the pace was good but it wasn’t what I wanted. This weekend the car has taken a step forward, I’m driving well in the race and making good overtaking. Too bad I didn’t have a better result, I’m sorry I didn’t get the podium. I felt good behind Leclerc and wanted to see what could be done with clean air, but I made a team effort. Then the pit stop sent me three positions behind and complicated the rest of the race. I’ll have to see it again, now it’s difficult for me to think about Silverstone”.

LA GIOIA LECLERC

Instead, he smiles Leclerc who finds the podium again at the Spielberg, with a 2nd place behind Max Verstappen and the second Ferrari podium in the new season after l’Azerbaijan: “Friday and today we managed to maximize what we had. Yesterday unfortunately I was not able to do the same. I’m happy to be on the podium, the updates we’ve made on the car make me more comfortable. This is a good thing for the future. The team has done an outstanding job anticipating these upgrades. But there is still work to be done, because clearly Max and Checo had another step. At the start I tried to pass Max, even though I knew it would be difficult to keep the lead in the long run. I tried, but it wasn’t enough. I’m glad to be back on the podium, especially after the last few races. We’ve always done well at Silverstone, that track and this one in Austria can bring us good results, we hope to take advantage of the news on the car”

“Updates are working”

“I’m happy, yesterday I struggled a lot. On Friday, however, I behaved well. At the beginning I found my confidence and pace again, we couldn’t have done better than 2nd place. Updates are working, upgrade is fine. The pace is in the right direction, but also watch out for your opponents. McLaren, for example, did very well, but I expect Mercedes and Aston Martin to return.” commented the Monegasque.

POSSIBLE SANCTIONS

My he GP d’Austria is likely to continue throughout the night. L’Aston Martinin fact, she went to the marshals at the end of the race to protest the result of the GP. According to the British team, several riders would not be penalized for track limits during the race. After various evaluations, the FIA considered Aston Martin’s protest admissible.

Now all laps where there were violations will be checked again – it’s about 1,200 situations to examine.

Aston Martin’s complaint is directed at Sainz, who has already been penalized by 5 seconds for the same reason, and Ferrari has been summoned by the marshals. Should he be guilty, the Spaniard would collect another 10 second penalty and would climb to sixth place just behind Alonso’s Aston Martin, which would become fifth, with Norris fourth. On the other hand, the positions on the podium do not seem to be at risk.

OFFICIAL PENALTIES

The FIA ​​has announced the subsequent penalties after the Aston Martin complaint, 83 laps cancelled:

Sainz – 10 seconds

Hamilton – 10 seconds

Gasly – 10 seconds

Albon – 10 seconds

Ocon – 30 seconds

Sargeant – 10 seconds

De Vries – 15 seconds

Tsunoda – 5 seconds

The Spaniard from Ferrari, therefore, slipped from fourth to sixth.

The new order of arrival for the 2023 Austrian GP after the penalties:

1. Verstappen

2. Leclerc

3. Perez

4. Norris

5. Alonso

6. Sainz

7. Russell

8. Hamilton

9. Stroll

10. Gasley

