Joy Silmon Continues Her Father's Legacy as a McDonald's Owner in Dallas and Austin, Texas

Joy Silmon Continues Her Father’s Legacy as a McDonald’s Owner in Dallas and Austin, Texas

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2023 / Former McDonald’s owner Aaron Harris first joined the McFamily in August 1990 and recently retired in 2020. But his daughter, Joy Silmon, is continuing his legacy as a McDonald’s owner in Dallas and …

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2023 / Former McDonald’s owner Aaron Harris first joined the McFamily in August 1990 and recently retired in 2020. But his
daughter, Joy Silmon, is continuing his legacy as a McDonald’s owner in Dallas and Austin, Texas.

“It’s an honor to carry the torch of my dad’s sacrifice and legacy forward…once the dream of a little boy from the 9th ward of New Orleans… now birthed a reality of generational wealth for our
family and our community,” said Joy.

