Correspondent of Dajiang Net/Dajiang News ClientYe Xinxiu, Dai JinliPhoto report: In order to ensure that the people of the town spend the Lantern Festival in peace, on February 5, the New Era Civilization Practice Institute of Chuantan Town, Wuning County, joined forces with the Women Volunteer Service Team to carry out the theme of “Happy Lantern Festival Civilization Practice and Safeguarding” Lantern Festival traffic safety persuasion action.

During the event, volunteers wore red vests and turned into mobile “red flags” in the rain to kindly remind and dissuade illegal and uncivilized behaviors such as illegal manning, not wearing safety helmets, random parking, etc., and at the same time promote the Lantern Festival to them Travel safety knowledge to ensure festival road traffic safety.

“Hi, happy Lantern Festival, please park your vehicle in the designated area… Thank you for your cooperation, and I wish you and your family happiness and health again!” Volunteer volunteers from the Women’s Volunteer Service Team persuaded patiently.

“The Lantern Festival is originally a day for reunion, but the volunteers went out in the rain for everyone’s safety, and patiently stepped forward to persuade them one by one. Their work looks so beautiful, so give them a thumbs up!” Uncle Chen said excitedly.

In the next step, Chuantan Town will keep an eye on important nodes, aiming to create a safe and harmonious traffic environment, increase the publicity of civilized travel, strengthen the public’s awareness of safe traffic, and ensure that the people of the town have a safe, happy and peaceful life. festival.