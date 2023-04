With revenues of USD 39.34 billion in the first quarter of 2023, the major US bank significantly exceeded analyst expectations of USD 36.19 billion. JP Morgan has earned more than 50 percent more than in the same quarter last year. Earnings per share rose more than 26 percent to $4.31.

Technically, however, the security is still stuck between 101.28 and roughly 140.00 US dollars in a rough sideways range of the last few months. Only when this is resolved are larger signals likely to follow.