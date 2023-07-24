Home » JPMORGAN downgrades VODAFONE to ‘Neutral’
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyzer) – The US bank JPMorgan has left Vodafone on “neutral” with a price target of 95 pence according to quarterly figures. The telecom group had a mixed result, with sales of its own services surprisingly positively, wrote analyst Akhil Dattani in a study available on Monday. In addition, the British had announced the ex-SAP manager Luka Mucic as the new chief financial officer./gl/ck

Publication of the original study: 07/24/2023 / 07:54 / BST
First distribution of the original study: 07/24/2023 / 07:54 / BST

Note: Information on the disclosure obligation in the event of conflicts of interest within the meaning of Section 85 (1) WpHG, Article 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 for the analyst firm mentioned can be found at

The Vodafone Group share is currently trading at a plus of +4.48% and a price of EUR 0.898.

Analyzing institute: JPMORGAN
Analyst: Akhil Dattani
Analyzed company: VODAFONE
Equity rating new: neutral
Price target new: 0.95
Price target old: 0.95
Currency: GBP
Timeframe: 12m

