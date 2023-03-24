NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyzer) – The US bank JPMorgan left the rating for Rheinmetall at “Overweight” with a price target of 310 euros. In a study published on Thursday, analyst David Perry wrote that a conversation with CEO Armin Papperger continued to make him feel positive about the armaments business . Rheinmetall is well positioned for a five to ten year upturn in defense spending./ck/jha/

