NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyzer) – The US bank JPMorgan left the rating for Rheinmetall at “Overweight” with a price target of 310 euros. In a study published on Thursday, analyst David Perry wrote that a conversation with CEO Armin Papperger continued to make him feel positive about the armaments business. Rheinmetall is well positioned for a five to ten year upturn in defense spending./ck/jha/

Publication of the original study: 03/23/2023 / 20:16 / GMT
First distribution of the original study: 03/23/2023 / 20:16 / GMT

Note: Information on the disclosure obligation in the event of conflicts of interest within the meaning of Section 85 (1) WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 for the analyst house mentioned can be found at

The Rheinmetall share is currently showing a plus of +2,22 % and a rate of 260.7EUR
traded.

Analyzing Institute: JPMORGAN
Analyst: David Perry
Analyzed company: RHEINMETALL AG
Share classification new: positive
Course target new: 310
Course target old: 310
Currency: EUR
time frame: 12 m

