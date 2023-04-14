The state coordinator of the Youth of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela, Génesis Canelón, reports on the deployment this weekend to elect their representatives in each UBch.

The representative of the state team of the Youth of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (JSUV – Monagas), Génesis Canelón, announced this Friday the new representatives of the structures in the 13 municipalities that make up the Monagas state.

Canelón reported that the new municipal representatives of the Youth of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela are: Luis Marín in the Acosta municipality, Franklin Mérida in Aguasay, Diego Espinoza in Bolívar, César Olimpio in Caripe, María Marcano in Cedeño, Daniel Páez in Ezequiel Zamora , Betzibel Guzmán in Libertador, Jefferson Aguirre in Maturín, Jhonatan Reyes in Piar, Pedro Bárcenas in Punceres, Jirnelys Jaspe in Santa Bárbara, Arianny Guillen in Sotillo and Fanny Parra in Uracoa.

Accompanied by the youth political structure, the state coordinator of socialist youth explained that each of the representatives will be accompanied by 30 young people for a total of 435 that make up the new municipal teams.

“We are waiting for the announcements of our national leadership to form the parish teams that will accompany and direct the youth in the 40 parishes of the Monagas state,” he said.

Deployment

Likewise, Canelón announced the territorial deployment that they will be carrying out in the state of Monagas this Saturday, April 15 and Sunday, April 16, for the formation of the members of the youth in the 536 Hugo Chávez Battle Units (Ubch) where the 2,000 members will be elected. .

Support

The state coordinator of the JPSUV gave its support and backing to President Nicolás Maduro in the legal actions taken in the fight against corruption.

“This youth joins the fight against anti-values ​​that we will fight with training and education. Unlearn bad practices that harm the country. This generation will not render accounts to the country as incapable and incompetent in this fight”, he stressed.

essequibo

Canelón also expressed the support of JPSUV Monagas to the expert team and jurists who are representing the country in the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Also read:

They prepare a plan against the hairy palometa in Monagas