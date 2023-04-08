Algeria’s JS Kabylie announced that it will host Tunisia’s Esperance in the first leg of the CAF Champions League quarter-finals later this month at the 5th of July stadium in Algiers.

The club, which ranks 14th in the domestic league and is close to the relegation zone, said on Facebook that it would host the first leg on April 21, while the return leg would take place eight days later at the Hammadi al-Aqrabi stadium in Rades.

JS Kabylie won its three matches in the group stage at the July 5th stadium as well, beating Moroccan Wydad, the defending champion, 1-0, beating Vita Club from Democratic Republic of Congo 2-1, and 1-0 beating Petro Atletico of Angola.

JS Kabylie qualified for the quarter-finals of the Champions League, after finishing second with ten points, three points ahead of Group A leaders Wydad.

The Algerian youth of Belouizdad, who finished second behind Esperance, announced that they will face South African Mamelodi Sundowns in the first leg of the quarter-finals of the same tournament at Nelson Mandela Stadium in Algiers on the 22nd of this month.

