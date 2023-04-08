Home News JS Kabylie hosts Esperance at the 5th of July stadium in the African Champions League
News

JS Kabylie hosts Esperance at the 5th of July stadium in the African Champions League

by admin
JS Kabylie hosts Esperance at the 5th of July stadium in the African Champions League

Algeria’s JS Kabylie announced that it will host Tunisia’s Esperance in the first leg of the CAF Champions League quarter-finals later this month at the 5th of July stadium in Algiers.

The club, which ranks 14th in the domestic league and is close to the relegation zone, said on Facebook that it would host the first leg on April 21, while the return leg would take place eight days later at the Hammadi al-Aqrabi stadium in Rades.

JS Kabylie won its three matches in the group stage at the July 5th stadium as well, beating Moroccan Wydad, the defending champion, 1-0, beating Vita Club from Democratic Republic of Congo 2-1, and 1-0 beating Petro Atletico of Angola.

JS Kabylie qualified for the quarter-finals of the Champions League, after finishing second with ten points, three points ahead of Group A leaders Wydad.

The Algerian youth of Belouizdad, who finished second behind Esperance, announced that they will face South African Mamelodi Sundowns in the first leg of the quarter-finals of the same tournament at Nelson Mandela Stadium in Algiers on the 22nd of this month.

See also  Covid rules at Easter for lunches, masks and processions

You may also like

Public tender for the recruitment of 296 permanent...

Half of African citizens (48%) do not have...

Vingegaard wins his first Tour of the Basque...

extension of the operation of natural gas-powered air...

3 Controversy over constitutional law amendment

Programming Holy Week 2023 Holy Saturday

the invitations to the selected people went out...

The fun little dance of Maluma and Pipe...

From the CDM green light to the decree...

Eastern Sudan Coordination: We will not allow the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy