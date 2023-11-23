Juan Camilo Martínez – Weightlifter

In the 73 kg category, the Rizaldense weightlifter Juan Camilo Martínez López won a bronze medal in the clean and jerk modality, by managing to lift 180 kg, this gave him the possibility of obtaining third place, only surpassed by Edwin Lagarejo del Valle and Hugo Montes del Meta.

The possibility that the Risraldense could fight a little more in the total Olympic conglomerate was the score obtained in the snatch where he lifted 135 kg, while his competitors did more than 150 kg, among them the Olympic athlete Luis Javier Mosquera, representative of the department of the Valley.

Without a doubt, a very praiseworthy result for the athlete from Santa Rosa, who continues forward in his weightlifting process. Let us remember that Martínez has been a youth Pan-American champion and hopes to be able to maintain his place to attend the Olympic Games in Paris 2024.

The final podium in the Olympic total in the 73 kg category was:

1. Hugo Montes – Meta – Gold – 338 kg

2. Edwin Lagarejo – Valle – Silver – 331 kgs

3. Luis Javier Mosquera – Valle – Bronze – 328 kgs

Given

Juan Camilo finished fourth in the Olympic total, he was close to obtaining a new bronze, he accumulated a weighing of 315 kgs

