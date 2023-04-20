Juan Carlos Bermeo establishes the responsibility of Guillermo Lasso in the Flopec case – Diario La Hora

Today, April 19, 2023, was the second day of appearances where new testimonies are received. Until April 27, another 45 witnesses are expected.

Juan Carlos Bermeo, former Minister of Energy and Mines of the government of Guillermo Lasso, said that it is not the responsibility of the head of state to renew the contract for the transportation of crude oil between the Public Company Flopec, and the company Amazonas Tanker.

“The President of the Republic has no decision on the renewal of the contract,” Bermeo said when questioned by legislator Pedro Velasco, in the middle of the process of appearances before the Oversight Commission of the Assembly where the impeachment trial against accused Lasso is taking place. of an alleged embezzlement by the contracts signed between these companies.

On the contrary, it clarified that the responsibility to execute modifications to the contract lies with the administration of the public company represented by its general manager. “It is the manager who makes the decision,” said Bermeo.

Edgar Neira, Lasso’s lawyer, said that it is not among the president’s legal and constitutional powers to suspend a contract signed by a public company because in the national legal system there is a rule that provides that public companies are financially, economically and administratively autonomous.

In addition, they are granted the quality of their own legal personality. Neira called on the proponents of the trial to assess these considerations.

Fernando Santos, Minister of Energy, who was also called to the Legislative Table, and who is part of the Flopec board of directors, announced that in his administration he ordered that the acquisitions of new ships for the transport of crude oil have prior mandatory reports.

THE OPPOSITION’S WITNESS DID NOT ARRIVE

Jhonny Estupiñán, former manager of Flopec, one of the letters that the opposition had to support the trial of the president, excused himself from attending the Commission.

In a letter addressed to Fernando Villavicencio, he argued alleged “lack of impartiality” at this legislative table.

The interpellants support their thesis that the then board of directors of the Public Companies Coordinating Company (EMCO), chaired by Hernán Luque, removed Johnny Estupiñán on March 9, 2022.

According to the accusers, Estupiñán was removed for trying to unilaterally terminate an oil transportation contract with the Amazonas Tanker Pool Company (signed in December 2018) as he considered it detrimental to the State.

In the afternoon, Oswaldo Rosero, another of Flopec’s former managers, also appeared. He said that during his management, the provisions of the special examination of the Comptroller’s Office were complied with.

“Monthly follow-ups and reviews of the agreements established in the contracts with Amazonas Tanker were carried out,” he explained.

He suggested that the agreements (contracts) that Flopec has should be terminated because they were signed in a non-competitive context, not even clear. To make this decision, article 34 of the Public Companies Law states that the board of directors and the company must issue a regulation of association. Since December 2022, a draft regulation is before the Flopec board of directors.

The appearing Jaime Condoy, another former Flopec manager, reported that he held this position in 2020, but assured that he did not sign new contracts.

The second day of appearances closed at 7:30 p.m. today, April 19, 2023, and will resume this Thursday, April 20, where Galo Garzón, former administrative chief of Petroecuador International Trade Contracts, is expected to attend; In addition, Xavier Varela, former director of Transportation and Road Audit of the State Comptroller General, among others.

From Tuesday, April 18, 2023, the test exhibition began. The appearances are in person. (SC)

