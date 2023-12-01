Juan Carlos Iturregui, nominated as US ambassador to the DR

President Joe Biden has nominated Juan Carlos Iturregui to become the next U.S. ambassador to the Dominican Republic. If confirmed by the United States Senate, Iturregui will fill a position that has been vacant for almost three years since the last American ambassador departed and just over a year after Biden took office.

Iturregui, a Puerto Rican native, holds a degree in Political Science from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst and a juris doctor from the Catholic University of America in Washington. Currently, he serves as managing partner of Milan Americas, LLC, where he specializes in consulting on business, regulatory, and public policy issues, with a focus on infrastructure and renewable energy projects in the Caribbean and Latin America.

In addition to his role at Milan Americas, Iturregui is vice president of the Board of Directors of the Inter-American Foundation of the United States and recently concluded a four-year term as a member of the George Mason University Board of Visitors. He also spent over a decade as a senior advisor at Dentons, LLP, the largest law firm in the world.

Iturregui’s extensive experience also includes serving as vice president of the American Red Cross for the National Capital Region and as a member of the Presidential Export Council, the country’s leading advisory panel on international trade and foreign markets.

According to the White House, Iturregui is fluent in both Spanish and English and currently resides with his family in Maryland.

The nomination of Juan Carlos Iturregui as the U.S. ambassador to the Dominican Republic demonstrates President Biden’s commitment to filling important diplomatic positions with individuals who possess a wealth of experience and expertise in international relations and public service. His nomination will now undergo the confirmation process in the United States Senate.