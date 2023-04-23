Home » Juan Carlos Sarnari, idol of Santa Fe and former World Cup player with Argentina, dies
Juan Carlos Sarnari, idol of Santa Fe and former World Cup player with Argentina, dies

Juan Carlos Sarnari, idol of Santa Fe and former World Cup player with Argentina, dies


Bogotá.- Argentine Juan Carlos Sarnari, who was part of his country’s team in the 1966 World Cup played in England, died in Bogotá at the age of 81 due to septic shock, reported this Saturday Santa Fe, which was one of his idols.

“Dear ‘Nene’ Sarnari’, you will always be in the hearts of the Cardenal fans and the history of ‘León’, rest in peace,” Independiente Santa Fe wrote on social networks.

Owner of a refined technique and dedication in each match, Sarnari was a benchmark for Santa Fe with whom he became champion in 1975.

The midfielder made his debut with River Plate in 1959, but after several seasons in Argentina and Chile, he arrived in Colombia in 1973 for Independiente Medellín.

After two years he went to Santa Fe and there he established himself as a top figure, being champion that year with which the ‘León’ completed his sixth title in the Colombian league.

After his retirement as a soccer player, Sarnari was coach of Deportes Quindío, Santa Fe and Once Caldas. He was one of the first ex-soccer players in Colombia who became a news presenter for the sports section.

After his retirement as a professional in 1977 at Deportes La Serena in Chile, he returned to Colombia where he opened several restaurants in Bogotá where diners came to taste typical dishes of Argentine gastronomy and to talk about soccer with Sarnari. EFE

