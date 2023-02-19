In recent months the strong support of John Charles From there and Andree Uribe with the current mayor of Medellín, Daniel Quintero Streetnot only for coming to his defense but also for accompanying him when they tried to remove him from office.

The truth is that both young politicians have shown their interest in being Quintero’s successors in the next elections to give continuity to the city bases in which the Antioquian has been working during his term.

Recently, Upegui appeared on his Twitter account in defense of the mayor of Antioquia, pointing out Uribism and those who have hindered the work of Daniel Quintero in Medellín, in addition to comparing what was happening with the persecution of Gustavo Petro when he was mayor of Bogotá and had to resort to the Inter-American Court of Human Rights after being dismissed, which ended well for the now president of the republic.

“The mayor of Medellín Daniel Quintero is suffering the same persecution that Gustavo Petro experienced when he was mayor. Uribism does not forgive that they have taken away EPM and the businesses they had with feeding children. They won’t come back”wrote the young man immediately causing many reactions.

“Petro left Bogotá in ruins, like a bombed city, and it’s not me saying it, a paisa says it. That is why the persecution that you say”, “So rare are politicians fighting to be the ones (you) who have control and power over us and our economy. One day people will understand that we don’t need you and that we must stop supporting you with our money and not allow them to send us around”, “More than 132 thousand spontaneous Medellinians, certified three times by the Registrar’s Office, signed for the recall of the mayor” , were some of the opinions about it.