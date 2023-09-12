Juan Daniel Oviedo affirmed that he is not disqualified from running for the Mayor of Bogotá

The National Electoral Council agreed to study the complaint against the registration of Juan Daniel Oviedo’s candidacy for Mayor of Bogotá for having signed a lease contract with the National Guarantee Fund nine days earlier, which would constitute a disqualification.

The court’s regulations indicate that “anyone within the year prior to the election who has intervened in the management of business before municipal-level public entities” will be disqualified.

Given the imminent risk that his aspiration to reach the Liévano Palace runs, Oviedo responded with a video on his social networks in which he assures that there is no inability, because “there is no political benefit from the contract that was signed with the Fund National Guarantee Office for an office for the entity’s archive in the building where it has its administrative headquarters.

For this reason, he argued that “the Constitutional Court has been clear about the right to be elected and the disabilities associated with aspiring to public office.” In such a way that he reaffirmed that he will continue with his political campaign, because he considers that he is the bearer of a “new formula” to govern Bogotá.

“We are convinced that there is no disability. We continue on the street, listening to the needs of those who live in Bogotá and proposing a new formula for governing,” wrote the former director of Dane on his X account, formerly Twitter.

Juan Daniel Oviedo assures that he is not disqualified from running for Mayor of Bogotá due to his contract signed with the National Guarantee Fund.

The CNE’s decision to evaluate the possible disqualification of Oviedo’s candidacy was only known on Monday, September 11. The highest electoral body will study the claim and will subsequently notify the start of the investigation regarding the possible revocation of your registration due to alleged disqualification.

The contract signed by the applicant with the National Guarantee Fund is to rent to said entity a space of 80 square meters for a year and a half and has a value of 106 million pesos. That space is located on Calle 26 A # 13-97, business area of ​​Bogotá.

Oviedo leased the place where one of the FNG’s archive warehouses currently operates for $5,127,900 per month. The property also has a parking space and private storage. The signing of the contract took place on June 20, 2023 and runs until December 31, 2024.

The signatories are Daniel Mauricio Ramírez, substitute for the president of the FNG, and Juan Daniel Oviedo, who at that time was a candidate for Mayor.

In a document sent to Judge Fabiola Márquez, president of the CNE, it is indicated that “during the execution of the lease contract that Mr. Juan Daniel Oviedo Arango registered as a candidate to be elected mayor in Bogotá, a situation that could eventually lead to a possible inability, in light of the regulatory precepts described in article 37 of Law 617 of 2000, which modified article 95 of Law 136 of 1994.”

The latter establishes that: “Whoever within the year prior to the election has intervened in the management of business before public entities at the municipal level or in the execution of contracts with public entities of any level in their own interest or that of third parties, provided that The contracts must be executed or fulfilled in the respective municipality.

“Likewise, whoever, within the year prior to the election, has been a legal representative of entities that administer taxes, rates or contributions, or of entities that provide public home services or social health security in the subsidized regime in the respective municipality ”. With Infobae

