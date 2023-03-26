After Juan Daniel Oviedo, former director of the National Administrative Department of Statistics (Dane), made his campaign official as a candidate for mayor of Bogotá. He now in electoral campaign he responded about his childhood and adolescence.

In the middle of an interview with the content creator Leoni Paez, he told the neighborhoods where he lived in the capital: “I am from Cedritos. First, I grew up in Normandy, but from 1991 to 1999 in Cedritos, ”he explained.

Similarly, Paez asked Daniel Oviedo if he could bear to live for a month in the town of Bosa, a sector located in the south of Bogotá, to which he replied:

“Of course, I think it’s part of the experience that we want to happen, happy to be able to do that kind of urban immersion and get to know what life is like in Bosa for a month,” he specified.

In addition, the candidate for mayor of Bogotá referred to one of the problems that exist in the city, and said that he was once a victim of theft in the capital. “In the CAI of 85 with 11 my BlackBerry was stolen, at that time that was the cell phone,” he said.

It is worth remembering that, on February 7, 2023, it was learned that Juan Daniel Oviedo, former director of the National Administrative Department of Statistics (Dane), made his campaign official as a candidate for mayor of Bogotá.

It may interest you: Manager of the Bogotá Metro Company confirmed that the Chinese consortium will not meet the deadlines: what consequences will non-compliance have

The announcement was made in the Enrique Olaya Herrera National Park, after inviting people who wanted to come in the morning to run and take the opportunity to begin the process of collecting signatures that allow them a place in the first round of district elections in October 2023.

From TransMilenio to garbage collection, this is what Juan Daniel Oviedo from Bogotá thinks

Already as a possible candidate for mayor, Juan Daniel was invited by the W Radio station to talk about his proposals on mobility and security issues, among others.

One of the issues most criticized by the current administration is the perception of insecurity that Bogota residents have, since the campaigns and measures taken by Mayor Claudia López seem to have no results.

For Oviedo, the problem of perception of insecurity in the capital lies in the lack of prosecutors and judges in Bogotá so that people who are caught committing a crime such as theft can be prosecuted effectively.

Regarding the perception of insecurity, Oviedo assured that: “this is resolved by having budget allocations that allow us to talk with the Superior Council of the Judiciary and with the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation, so that Bogotá has a greater allocation of prosecutors and judges than Effectively, treat all judicialization processes initiated by the Police in Bogotá”.

For Juan Daniel, the lack of prosecutors causes a bottleneck that, according to the candidate, even affects the work of the police, who stop pursuing criminals due to lack of guarantees that they will be prosecuted.

“To the extent that we have a very important bottleneck when it comes to thinking about the entry of complaints into the judicial system, because from top to bottom institutional trust declines, even in the police themselves who think that why are they persecuting ?, if there is not going to be a prosecution”.

Once the judicial bottleneck that Oviedo speaks of has been solved, it would be sought that people trust the justice system and the members of the Police, who should be asked to do their job and capture the criminals.

“Here too, with greater confidence in the work of the public force, it is required that they assume their responsibility that they also have to do their homework, knowing that the administration, in this case the mayor’s office, is doing their homework guarantee that there are more judges and prosecutors and a greater footing of the judicial police, to see the chain of justice working in Bogotá”. with Infobae

Related