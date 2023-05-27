Juan del Mar is the new winner of ‘Survivor’

Survivor: the island of celebrities It came to an end and in a very special gala night that brought together all the participants of the reality show, the winner was defined.

The program that many viewers have followed night after night and the tests and different challenges experienced by each of the celebrities gathered there, managed to become one of the favorite spaces on the Colombian screen.

After the last tribal council decided on the three finalists Juan del Mar, Aco Pérez and Camilo Pardo ‘the Magicianthe public reacted to the final stage of the contest, even two of them ended with terrible nicknames that quickly became a trend on social networks causing a stir.