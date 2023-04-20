Juan Diego Alvira remembers when he used Alka-seltzer on the news

Juan Diego Alvira talks about his latest work

In the middle of the interview with The Metalhead of KienyKe, Alvira spoke about her future in journalism, a topic that many have been aware of in recent weeks after she mentioned through her Instagram account that she was in other projects and that she would soon return to the screens.

“In recent days we have seen great interest in returning to the lights, to the cameras, to the television that saw him born,” was the question for the 46-year-old from Tolima who opened up about it.

“The truth is that I lasted more than twenty years doing television, first at Citytv and then at Noticias Caracol, I went on a short but intense experience in Semana where I lasted just five months, but where I did a diploma in this digital journalism … and one day I began to miss the traditional media, the analogue, what some scholars say is in decline, and I miss them, a lot”he began by saying.

But this was not all, as he revealed that in the middle of his process with Semana something had happened to him that had made him question what he was doing.

“I began to travel a lot with Semana to the regions, to get involved in investigative reports and I arrived at the trails of the Colombian-Venezuelan border and that was the first shock, a lady was going along the trail and she told me: “Juan Diego Alvira?”, and well… we continue… we pass to Ureña, already in Venezuelan territory, another Venezuelan says: “Juan Diego Alvira!”, he recounted amid laughter.

Likewise, the reporter said that even his five-year-old daughter missed seeing him on the news: “And after that my daughter told me “Dad, when am I going to see you on TV again?” And there I decided to talk to the Gilinskis, with Gabriel, also with Vicky and tell them, hey, I want to give myself the chance to return to the traditional media and they immediately understood it and I started knocking on doors, I did it very recently, but that’s where we are ”, confessed.