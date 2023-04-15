Juan Diego Alvira talks about his latest work

There is no doubt that Juan Diego Alvira is one of the most beloved and popular news presenters and journalists in the country, not only because of his talent and charisma but also for having accompanied viewers for so many years in news outlets such as Citytv and Noticias Caracol. .

The presenter from Tolima was recently in the newsroom of KienyKe.com talking about various issues of his life and his career in the media, including his departure from the famous news program where he was for more than a decade and his landing in Semana magazine.

Precisely on this subject, Alvira mentioned the reasons why she had decided to step aside when barely a few months had passed since she joined the renowned magazine.

Why did Juan Diego Alvira leave the week?

In the middle of the interview with The Metalhead of KienyKe, Alvira spoke about her future in journalism, a topic that many have been aware of in recent weeks after she mentioned through her Instagram account that she was in other projects and that she would soon return to the screens.

“In recent days we have seen great interest in returning to the lights, to the cameras, to the television that saw him born,” was the question for the 46-year-old from Tolima who opened up about it.

“The truth is that I lasted more than twenty years making television first at Citytv and then at Noticias Caracol, I went on a short but intense experience in Semana where I lasted just five months but where I did a diploma in digital journalism… and one day I began to miss the traditional media, the analogue, what some scholars say is in decline, and I miss them, a lot”he began by saying.

Also read: The reactions left by Paola Turbay’s passionate kiss in Ana de Nadie

Besides: Pedrina and Mula join their voices in ‘Raro’

But this was not all, as he revealed that in the middle of his process with Semana something had happened to him that had made him question what he was doing.

“I began to travel a lot with Semana to the regions to get involved in investigative reports and I arrived at the trails of the Colombian-Venezuelan border and that was the first shock, a lady was going along the trail and she told me: “Juan Diego Alvira ?”, and well… we continue… we pass to Ureña, already in Venezuelan territory, another Venezuelan says: “Juan Diego Alvira!”, he recounted amidst laughter.

Likewise, the reporter said that even his five-year-old daughter missed seeing him on the news: “And after that my daughter told me “Dad, when am I going to see you on TV again?” And there I decided to speak with the Giliskys, with Gabriel, also with Vicky and tell them, listen, I want to give myself the chance to return to the traditional media and they immediately understood it and I started knocking on doors, I did it very recently but we are where we are, “he confessed. .

It should be noted that for now, the journalist’s future is uncertain, since he has not confirmed where he will work, however, something that the Toliman is clear about is that he will seek to return to traditional media.