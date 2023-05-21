Juan Diego Alvira was devastated by the situation with his daughter

in the last few months Juan Diego Alvira He has been able to enjoy his wife and family more after leaving Semana magazine where he had a brief but intense experience months ago. In this way, the man from Tolima has uploaded photos and videos to his social networks showing a bit of his day to day with the loves of his life.

Recently, the famous presenter who worked for Noticias Caracol for many years shared that he was “devastated” by a particular situation that had to do with his little daughter, María del Mar:

“Today I am destroyed, devastated, really depressed. The reason is this girl who was given this rose, this flower, who gave it to you?”Alvira began by calling her little girl to answer on camera who had been the character who had given her this present.

Given this, María del Mar replied to her father: “It was Antonio”, leaving the communicator frozen, who has almost reached a million subscribers on his YouTube channel where he has started his own journalistic project.

I don’t know what to do, advise me. This is really unmanageable for me. My little dwarf grew, look at that beautiful little mermaid, oh God, what are we going to do? Do they predict suffering for me like dad and father-in-law? I really don’t know what to do,” Juan Diego confessed.

Finally, as a concerned father, he said that he had a strategy to secure his daughter:

“Remember that I have a footprint for you to sign, you put your footprint and you promise that you will never get engaged or get married,” he told his little girl.