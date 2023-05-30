Juan Fernando Quintero has Argentine football in check

In an emotional ceremony held at the Monumental Stadium, River Plate inaugurated a statue in tribute to Marcelo Gallardo, the club’s well-known former coach. The imposing bronze sculpture, which measures eight meters high and weighs seven tons, portrays Gallardo lifting the Copa Libertadores obtained in 2018, after defeating his eternal rival, Boca Juniors, in the historic final played at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium.

The event was attended by thousands of fans who came to the stadium to witness this significant moment in the club’s history. Marcelo Gallardo, visibly moved, expressed his gratitude and love for River Plate: “I grew up in this club and I think I will die in this club, I am privileged”.

For almost an hour, various personalities from the club recalled Gallardo’s time at the institution with anecdotes, highlighting his brilliant career both as a footballer (1992-1999, 2003-2006 and 2009-2010) and as a coach (2014-2022). His legacy has made him one of the team’s greatest legends.

In the middle of this emotional act, the Colombian Juan Fernando Quintero, former player of River Plate and currently with Junior de Barranquilla, had the opportunity to express himself. However, his words generated controversy when he referred to the Copa Libertadores final against Boca in Madrid, Spain.

“Now I am aware of what I did. It is the most important goal in the history of Argentine soccer,” said Quintero, referring to his iconic goal in that match. This statement sparked an intense debate on social media, with mixed opinions on whether or not his statement is accurate.

The controversy has spread on social media, where fans have shared their opinions and debated the impact of Quintero’s goal in the historic final. The talented midfielder’s statement has sparked a heated discussion among Argentine soccer fans, who have differing views on the relevance of said goal.

While the debate continues, River Plate and its supporters celebrate the well-deserved tribute to Marcelo Gallardo, who has left an indelible mark on the club’s history. The statue of him at the Estadio Monumental is a tribute to his legacy and the success he achieved during his distinguished career as a footballer and coach of the ‘Millionaire’.