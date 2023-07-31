Home » Juan Fernando Quintero would have everything arranged with a team from Argentina
by admin
Juan Fernando Quintero is one of the great players who currently has not managed to find a team, after his departure from Junior de Barranquilla, the ’10’ has been in the city of Medellín taking over his business and expecting what his new future could be. club.

Various rumors have put the creative in some Colombian team; However, he himself has come out to declare in different sports spaces that everything has been speculation, so no concrete offer has come to him.

The journalist Pipe Sierra, has been a communicator who has specialized for being at the forefront of Colombian transfer issues, that is how he published on his social networks this Sunday that Quintero would have everything agreed with a large team from Argentina.

“From the agency representing Juan Fernando Quintero (30) they confirm the information from Louzan Diego: the Colombian reached an agreement to become a new Racing player. He will sell his card for $3.5M and sign a contract until December 2026”, the communicator wrote on his Twitter account.

