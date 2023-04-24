Juan Guaidó would have “invited himself” to the Bogota International Summit

In the midst of the international conference scheduled for April 25, which seeks to initiate a conciliation process in the political landscape of Venezuela, the Foreign Ministry has just denied that Juan Guidó, who arrived in Colombia a few hours ago, is one of guests at the transnational dialogue.

It was through its official channels on the social network Twitter, where the Foreign Ministry reported that Guaidó did not receive any invitation from the organization to participate in the summit called by President Gustavo Petro.

“The Foreign Ministry reports that only the countries invited to this dialogue will participate in the International Conference on the political process in Venezuela on April 25. The chancellor @AlvaroLeyva You have not invited Mr. Juan Guaidó to this space,” said the Foreign Ministry, closing the doors to the participation of the former interim president of the neighboring country.