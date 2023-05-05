Juan Martín’s harsh warning to the Conservative Party

Through his Twitter account, councilor Juan Martín Bravo issued a harsh warning to the Conservative Party:

“If the @soyconservador denies me the endorsement of the Cali Mayor’s Office, that same day I will be resigning from the party. They are notified.”

It is clear that within the community there are movements to block the endorsement of the councilor.

And although the Conservative Party is not obliged to endorse Juan Martín Bravo for Mayor of Cali, it is clear that so far within the party no other figure with equal or greater projection than him has been postulated…

The bid for the conservative endorsement for the Mayor’s Office of Cali could be the final blow for the community in the capital of Valle del Cauca, since, if Bravo resigns from the Conservative Party, the chances that the Social Force -the movement in which the councilor is a member – leave with his candidates for the Cali Council and the Assembly of Valle del Cauca for another party…

Without the votes of this organization –led by former Governor Ubeimar Delgado-, without those of Albeiro Echeverry –who has already left for another party- and without those of Milton Castrillón –who has not confirmed whether he will be part of the blue list or will be in that of another community-, the Conservative Party can go from three seats in the Cali Council to barely one or, perhaps, none…

In the Assembly of the Valley, where there are three deputies, the community can easily lower one.

All this can be avoided, but, for this, the blue leaders have to act with the greatness and generosity that they did not have for the 2022 legislative elections, in which the Conservative Party was left without representation in the Congress of the Republic for the Cauca’s Valley.

The best thing that the conservatives could do, in an intelligent survival move, is to reach an agreement for the formation of the lists for the Cali Council and the Valle Assembly that include endorsements for the Cali Mayor’s Office and the Valle Governor’s Office.

Regarding Juan Martín Bravo’s warning to the Conservative Party, representative Christian Garcés, who belongs to the Democratic Center but who was a member of the conservatism for many years, sent a public message of solidarity with the councilor:

“I hope @juanmartinbc give him his well-deserved endorsement and that my story is not repeated at @soyconservador. Hopefully opposition and independent parties to @petrogustavo end up united to save Cali and the Valley,” Garcés wrote on Twitter.

