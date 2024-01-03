Juan Pablo Raba gave personal finance advice and revealed his particular lifestyle

Few Colombians have entered Hollywood with as much force in recent years as Juan Pablo Raba. Beyond his successful titles on national television, he has also been in international productions, such as Freelance, The Protector, Kill or Die, Agents of SHIELD or Narcos.

However, none of this has made the artist show himself with a life full of luxuries and eccentricities, but rather he prefers to live very well in a simple way. This and other details of his personal life, highlighting the financial aspect, he revealed in an interview for the gossip program La Red.

He began by saying that part of his way of leading his daily life, as well as raising his children, was learned in his childhood. “My house never lacked a plate of food. I studied at a very good school, which gave me the opportunity to be bilingual at 12 years old. […] “I have nothing to complain about,” he said.

He added that from a young age the value of work was instilled in him, as he was by his father’s side in the household business. “My dad has an embroidery factory in Spain. I remember that with my first salary I bought some soccer gloves, he was a goalkeeper,” he continued saying.

Little by little, due to his profession – which does not enjoy great stability in countries like those in Latin America – he learned to be organized, to foresee and save everything he could, in order to create a kind of “cushion” in case of eventualities. or shortage of projects.

“In my type of work, by the very nature of the work, it forces you to be very organized. […] When you start you accept many jobs, because you want to work and be known, and then you realize that you have to be more selective, because one job leads you to another and another and another, it is like a ladder, but sometimes the steps are further away. Sometimes you get proposals and you know that it is not the project that is going to lead you to what you want,” he indicated.

Additionally, he highlighted the role of his wife Mónica Fonseca in having to resolve complex situations that have come through difficult times. However, he recognized in the organization the key to being able to “land on one’s feet” despite there being moments of ups and downs in monetary matters, mainly.

At the same time, he revealed some tips to safeguard oneself in the face of adversity. “We have to be organized. A philosophy of life is to save for two years. With children also comes the fact that you don’t really need anything else. We are a home where we do not spend for the sake of spending, we recycle and reuse,” she concluded in the dialogue with the gossip program.

Juan Pablo Raba suffered postpartum depression with the arrival of his daughter Josefina

Leaving aside the issue of money, the protagonist of Mi Gorda Bella spoke about mental health, remembering one of his most critical episodes, that of the “postpartum depression” he suffered after the birth of Josefina, his second daughter.

“I grew up in a family environment in which depression simply did not exist and dad was always a fantastic guy, but for my dad, depression was a lazy issue. That’s lazy, that is, the sadness is a lack of motivation or, as he said, it was a lack of hunger: ‘hunger sharpens the ingenuity’; and you are partly right, but when Josefina was born I experienced postpartum depression first-hand,” he commented in La sala de Laura Acuña.

Thus, he also added that “I felt like the world was falling on me, that is, I with Joaquín (his eldest son) felt how this driving force of life came to me, what a note, how cool, it was a permanent inspiration, and suddenly, When Josefina is born, they give me that little thing and at 41 years old I said: ‘what did I do, what did I think of, what was I thinking’, that is, when this human being is 20 I will be 60 years old.” With Infobae

