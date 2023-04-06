Home News Juan Rincón Vanegas, 17 years as Head of Press for the Festival Foundation
Juan Rincón Vanegas, 17 years as Head of Press for the Festival Foundation

Juan Rincón Vanegas, 17 years as Head of Press for the Festival Foundation

This Wednesday, 17 years ago, the journalist and chronicler Juan Rincon Vanegasassumed the position as head of the Press of the Vallenata Legend Festival Foundation.

Rincón Vanegas recounts that during these almost two decades at the helm of this dependency He feels satisfied with the work carried out, bringing the most important and effective festival information together with his work team.

Thank God for today add 17 years in the Press Office. It is a great honor to reach this date surrounded by the family that I love very much, the Vallenato Legend Festival Foundation headed by its president Rodolfo Molina Araújo”said Rincón, who is also collaborator of EL PILÓN.

This newspaper congratulates this outstanding journalist, son of Chimichagua, Cesar, who has dedicated a large part of his life to highlight vallenata music with their stories that have been published in the most important media in the country such as El Espectador, El Tiempo, El Heraldo, Vanguardia Liberal and, of course, EL PILÓN, where he worked for five years.

