In order to contribute to caring for the environment and strengthening the family and community economy, the Government of Valle launched the first Pacific Recycling Center in the town of Juanchaco, in Buenaventura.

The center for the collection, recovery, transformation and reuse of recyclable material is part of the ‘Invincible Beaches’ program, promoted by the departmental government.

Nasly Fernanda Vidales, Secretary of the Environment and Sustainable Development of the Valley, said during the opening ceremony that the center “provides the opportunity to reuse plastic and thus demonstrate that communities have the capacity to carry out entrepreneurial projects through the transformation of solid waste”.

During the inauguration ceremony, the mills for crushing plastic without the need for prior washing were delivered, which makes it possible to reduce the volume of storage and transport, and favors its commercialization and transformation into new products.

In addition, through the government program, structural adaptations, improvement of spaces, columns, signage and painting of recycling centers in Ladrilleros, La Barra and Port of Spain will be carried out, with which safe and more technical spaces for storage and comprehensive management will be guaranteed. of usable solid waste from the ‘Invincible Beaches’. These same recycling centers will have protection and security elements, containers, scales and tools necessary for their proper functioning, through the processes of community environmental groups.

Additionally, on the beaches of Juanchaco, Ladrilleros and La Barra, information points built with recycled materials will be installed.

