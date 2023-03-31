Home News Juancho de la Espriella canceled a concert because businessmen did not pay him on time
Juancho de la Espriella canceled a concert because businessmen did not pay him on time

Through a statement to public opinion, the accordion player Juancho de la Espriella announced that his musical group ‘Los de Juancho’ will not appear at the event to be held in Chibolo, Magdalena, on Saturday, April 8.

According to the information in the statement, the radical decision was made because the businessmen they failed to pay agreed advance.

We send a loving hug to the people of Chibolo and we regret this situation that is getting out of hand, in the same way these businessmen are unauthorized to use the image of the group for said event”, they concluded.

