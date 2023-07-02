Juancho de la Espriella recalled the iconic melody of Silvestre Dangond’s song

the accordion player Through a video posted on his social networks, Juancho de la Espriella recalled the melody of the song ‘Que no se enteren’included in the album ‘El Original’ by Silvestre Dangond, thrilling his followers.

The sincelejano brought to the memory of the ‘Silvestristas’ the iconic pass ‘Love, love’ or also called ‘Old Parr’s 10,000 liter pass’, cataloged as one of the most famous of vallenato folklore for the feeling that he gave him from La Espriella.

“A pass forever”wrote the musician on his Instagram account, where he appears playing his accordion in the middle of a private party on a yacht in Cartagena.

Immediately, his followers and those of his former partner Silvestre Dangond began to react to the publication: “That pass inspired the new generations, teacher”, “Love, love, love, love, to eternity” y “A thousand years may pass before this pass will always generate the same feeling in me”.

After separating from Silvestre Dangond several years ago, Juancho de la Espriella was a musical partner of Martín Elías, Mono Zabaleta and now tours the country with his group ‘Los de Juancho’.

