Through a statement to public opinion, the group ‘Los de Juancho’ announced that the accordion player Juancho de la Espriella will be subjected this Tuesday March 28 to surgery.

According to the information issued, the surgery will be ambulatory, however, you will have to stay away from the scenarios for 8 days. Juan took the opportunity to undergo the procedure from now on, since they have a month of April full of musical commitments”, says the statement in the final part.

The publication was shared by the accordion player on his social networks, and he “took the opportunity” to give it a message to his followers:Hugs to all and thanks in advance for your good wishes”.

It is worth mentioning that Carlos Mario Parra, who was Juancho’s musical formula for 4 years, recently announced his retirement from the group to start his new project.

