Juanda Caribe told details about the false engagement of Poncho Zuleta

In an interview on the Tropicana radio station, the singer and impersonator Juanda Caribe told unpublished details of the song he recorded with Zuleta Poncho: ‘La frunita’.

In the middle of the interview, the journalists asked him how the idea of ​​doing that came about. marketing strategy, which worked perfectly for them. Likewise, the influencer also revealed that the song was recorded 3 years ago, but that they waited for the right moment to release it.

“He was going to the Barranquilla Carnival and we had the song recorded a while ago, but at that time all that topic happened with Karen Lizarazo and I said: ‘No, this is not the time for this song because he talks about young women’”, Juanda initially said.

Therefore, in the middle of Carnival, when ‘El pulmon de oro’ had its musical presentation, it presented the Laury Marriaga from Barranquilla like his new girlfriend.

“He had a presentation on Carnival Friday and I told him that it was time to release the song, that it had to be released with a bang. I told him: ‘Like you he likes the pelaitasyou are going to take the girl to the concert and there you are going to ask her to be your girlfriend publicly”, added the also influencer.

A day before, a video of Poncho dancing vallenato with the young woman had come out on social networks. “The video of them dancing in the apartment came out, then the public kiss came out and the following friday It’s about the truck in Valledupar, and that’s where people said that this was a lie because Poncho was stingy, and that was a truck worth 800 million pesos”, he concluded.

After 2 months of having released the song on all digital platforms, it has 1,921,667 views on Youtube.