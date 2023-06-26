Juandiego Peña will animate the Baby category in the South American Karting

Susana Garcia and Juan Peña with their son Juandiego Peña at the Virgen de la Nube cardboard field, on the Cuenca-Azogues road. Photos Courtesy/The Mercury

It is often said that ‘things happen for a reason’. Juandiego Peña’s parents managed his passport before the Consulate so that he could go on vacation to the United States. The process did not materialize in the expected time, so they decided to register him, at the last minute, in the South American Karting Championship that will take place in La Chutana, Peru, from June 28 to July 1.

At the 2022 Pan American Championship in Bogotá, Juan Diego Sr. forged a friendship with the father of Peruvian pilot José Sullca. This link allowed his five-year-old son to be among the 21 competitors who will go for the title in the Baby (50cc) category.

He is one of the four Ecuadorians on the list. The others are Henry Taleb, from Guayas; Matías Naranjo, from Pichincha; and Byron Serpa, from Cañar, current austral champion.

the beginning

Juandiego wanted an electric car. His father suggested that he save what he received from his relatives and then he would adjust it to go shopping at Christmas time. His surprise was when his son gave him $80.

Seeing the boy’s fondness for cars, he asked him if he would like to drive a go-kart. Once she explained what it was about, he gave her one for his birthday. In December 2021, he began to interact with karting with the advice of Manolo Suárez, administrator of the Virgen de la Nube kart track.

The kart he got was for a driver over the age of eight, so he attached the pedals and seat for his son who was just turning four. His first victory was in a street circuit in Azogues.

It was in April 2022 in the 50cc category, after overcoming a crash in the 80cc category that did not allow him to complete the race. He later became the youngest driver to win the Baby in a street circuit in La Troncal.

Projection

Juandiego wants to be a Formula 1 racer. Having dual nationality, his father hopes to take him racing in the United States. At the moment they aspire to find a Top 10 in Peru under the recommendations of his coach John Benítez.

Then they plan to compete in the Rock Cup Ecuador 2024, at the Latacunga kart track. The first valid runs in November 2023.

The trip to Lima is scheduled for this Monday, June 26. Juandiego travels with the motivation of having won the last valid one of the Karting Opening Championship, at the Virgen de la Nube kart track. He could not fight for the Austro title because he barely ran the last two valid of four established.

