Juanita Castro, businesswoman and sister of Fidel and Raúl Castro, dies in Miami – El Nuevo Herald

Juanita Castro, the younger sister of Cuban communist leaders Fidel and Raúl Castro, has passed away in Miami at the age of 88. The news of her death has been widely reported by major news outlets including El Nuevo Herald, Telemundo 51, Univision, and ABC.es.

Juanita, also known as the “opposition sister,” was known for her opposition to her brothers’ communist regime in Cuba. She made headlines in 1964 when she publicly denounced Fidel and Raúl and their regime, and later went on to collaborate with the CIA in an attempt to overthrow them.

María Antonieta Collins, a journalist with Univision, reflected on Juanita’s life and legacy, noting that she “fought for everything for his ideals.” Despite her familial ties to the Castro brothers, Juanita firmly stood by her beliefs and worked to oppose their rule.

Juanita eventually sought asylum in the United States in the 1960s and settled in Miami, where she became a successful businesswoman. Her death has sparked discussions about her complicated relationship with her brothers and her role in the Cuban revolution.

While her passing has brought an end to a significant chapter in the history of the Castro family, Juanita’s legacy as a rebel within her own family will likely continue to be a topic of interest and discussion. As news of her death spreads, many are reflecting on her life and the impact she had as a vocal opponent of the Cuban communist regime.

