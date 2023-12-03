Home » Judge Al-Ansi obtains a doctorate in private law from Sana’a University
Yemenat – Sanaa

Sana’a University awarded Judge Abdulaziz Mujahid Al-Ansi a doctorate in private international law for his thesis entitled The Relative Impact of International Arbitration.

The public discussion of the thesis took place today, Wednesday, November 29, 2023, in Dr. Hassan Al-Ahdal, Faculty of Sharia and Law, Sana’a University.

The discussion and judging committee was formed of Associate Professor Dr. Ali Muhammad al-Najjar – Sana’a University, as Chairman and internal examiner, Professor Dr. Muhammad Abdullah Al-Muayyad, the main supervisor, as a member, and Associate Professor Dr. Muhammad Muhammad al-Hassani – Police Academy, as a member and external examiner.

The discussants praised the contents of the thesis and considered it an important reference to be added to the Yemeni library in the field of private international law.

The discussion was attended by leaders from the judicial and executive branches, judges, parliamentarians, lawyers, and dozens of researchers and interested parties.

