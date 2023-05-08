Judge and prosecutor suspended for negligent conduct in a homicide

The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation sanctioned 10-month suspension of Prosecutor 24 military criminalElsa Saldaña de Mayorga and to the investigating judge 59, Girlfriend Stella Bello Quintero, afraid to incur He is pending a proceeding for the possible culpable homicide of a young man.

The Attorney General’s Office verified the omission and passive conduct of the officials, in the events that occurred on March 23, 2000, by confirming that 9 years would have passed in process 2648 against Luis Miguel Moreno Ramírez for the murder of Luis Carlos Orjuela Reyes; which consequently led to the extinction of the criminal action in favor of the investigated.

The Public Ministry confirmed that the servants violated their legal duty to solve the matter they were in charge of, since, as established by law they had a maximum term of two years to resolve it.

Due to the foregoing, the control entity described the lack of Saldaña and Bello Quintero as serious, by way of gross negligence.