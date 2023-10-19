Home » Judge charges Joan Laporta with a crime of bribery in the ‘Negreira case’
Judge charges Joan Laporta with a crime of bribery in the ‘Negreira case’

The judge investigating the ‘Negreira case’, magistrate Joaquín Aguirre, has charged Joan Laporta, current president of FC Barcelona, ​​with the crime of bribery. The magistrate has applied a new interpretation in the calculation of the prescription to justify his decision.

The judge argues that the ‘Negreira case’ involves a crime committed in a continuous manner and that, therefore, according to the law, the prescription should not be counted from the day the case began, as was being done until now, but rather since the last time the crime was committed, that is, since Barça’s last payment to Negreira made on July 18, 2018.

For this reason, the magistrate now considers that the payments that were made to Negreira during Laporta’s first presidency (2003-2010) can be investigated and, in conclusion, he considers Joan Laporta as being investigated for the same crimes that he has attributed until now. Now to the rest of those investigated: bribery, sports corruption, disloyal administration and document falsification.

Joan Laporta’s defense has five days to file an appeal before the Provincial Court of Barcelona alleging that they do not agree with this new interpretation. If the Court agrees with the investigating judge, Laporta will be closer to sitting in the dock.

