The judge Karen Alarcon Maciasof the Family, Women, Childhood and Adolescence Judicial Unit, has denied the protection action requested by the lawyer Eduardo Carmigniani against the accusation made against him by the State Attorney General’s Office for the Sinohydro Case.

The judge has argued that she does not have the power to determine whether the accusation against Carmigniani had grounds or not, but rather the national judge who heard the case. And that the accused has the capacity to defend himself within the process.

Calixto Vallejo, Carmigniani’s lawyer, has expressed his disagreement with the judge’s decision and has appealed. The judge has accepted the appeal.

Carmigniani was accused of the crime of bribery by the Attorney General, arguing that he received transfers from a Recorsa company account, owned by businessman Conto Patiño, also accused of having bribed then Vice President Lenín Moreno, who is the main defendant in the case.

Carmigniani’s defense responded that the transfers received are fee payments, which were invoiced and on which taxes were paid. That since Carmigniani has never been a public official, the mere fact of receiving a transfer does not allow one to suspect bribery. Unless it is suspected that he has delivered all or part of the money received to a public official. And that the Prosecutor’s Office should point out who, when and in what way he bribed him.

Carmigniani has argued that the Prosecutor’s Office has not substantiated, nor indicated evidence, that this last event has occurred, so it is inappropriate for him to have been accused.