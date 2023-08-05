Judge frees Nicolás Petro and Daysurys Vásquez

With some basic restrictions, a judge released Nicolás Petro Burgos and Days Vásquez, protagonists of one of the most important controversies in the country.

The scandal over the possible entry of illegal money into the campaign of President Gustavo Petro also brought to light a network of corruption in the department of Atlántico in which it was robbed without scruples, as revealed by the Prosecutor’s Office. in the prosecution hearing of the president’s eldest son, Nicolás Petro, which continues.

Prosecutor Mario Burgos revealed the audio of a conversation in which Daysuris Vásquez, former partner of Nicolás Petro and also arrested and charged for the crimes of money laundering and violation of personal data, talk to Maximo Noriega, friend and until last week candidate for Governor of the Atlantic for the Colombia Humana movement, created by the president.

“Here he is stealing, I am stealing, the other is stealing and we are all stealing”, Vásquez said without shame to Noriega in a call on January 23 when he asked her to return money to Nicolás Petro, from whom she was already separated.

According to Vásquez, Nicolás Petro should not call her a “thief” or denounce her for the money in dispute, the amount of which is not specified, “because he has a straw tail and the first thing they are going to ask him is where the money came from.”

“As that shit comes out, I am going to say where that money came from; when I publish something, don’t complain because if we are going to burst here, Nicolás and I are going to burst,” he adds.

The origin of irregular money

Angry at the fact that her ex-husband is demanding money received from various illegal sources, including influence peddling, bribes and rigged contracts, Vásquez insists: “That money was illegal and if I start spreading where it came from, it’s money that going to sink is him (Nicolas Petro)”.

“That money was given by an extradited, if I go out and say that an extradited gave it, they put him in jail,” he adds, mentioning the origin of the money as drug trafficker Samuel Santander Lopesierra, alias “the Marlboro man.”

Lopesierra was extradited to the United States in 2003 where he was sentenced to 25 years in prison for drug trafficking. and was released in 2021, after which he returned to Colombia and is currently a candidate for mayor of Maicao, a town in the department of La Guajira, in the elections next October.

In the call, Noriega acknowledges that he only does what Nicolás Petro tells him to do and insists that Daysuris Vásquez return the money because “you can’t pretend that you took advantage of the conflict to keep it.”

“Thief who steals from thief has a hundred years of forgiveness”, The woman responds, who emphasizes that, despite the separation, she is entitled to part of Nicolás Petro’s money.

At that point, she tells Noriega that even a part of her husband’s salary as a deputy in the Atlantic Assembly corresponds to her because she got money for his campaign.

“I got screwed in that campaign, from that salary I would get a piece of money. I got screwed in that campaign getting contributions and you know from whom,” he stresses.

Vásquez says in the recording that he has “the record of each of the things that Nicolás (money) has spent on. Where, how, with whom and when” and ensures that his spending train is incompatible with his salary deputy.

“His salary is 17 million pesos (about $4,000),” including bonuses, vacations, and other benefits, “and you know that’s not that big of a deal,” she reminds him.

