Judge in New York Prohibits Verbal Attacks by Trump Against Judicial Staff

Former President Donald Trump has been prohibited from launching verbal attacks against judicial staff in a New York court case, according to a judge’s order issued on Tuesday. The order covers all parties involved in the case and specifically addresses verbal attacks against court personnel. The ruling came after Trump posted derogatory comments on social media about the judge’s top assistant, Allison Greenfield.

Judge Arthur Engoron stated that “personal attacks against my court staff are unacceptable and inappropriate” and will not be tolerated. The prohibition against verbal attacks came on the same day that Trump and his lawyers held closed-door meetings multiple times during the ongoing trial for corporate fraud. The reason for these meetings was not immediately clear.

Trump’s derogatory comments against the judge’s assistant were posted on his social media platform, Truth Social. The message included a photo of Greenfield with Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. Trump, who is considered the frontrunner for the Republican candidate in the 2024 elections, has repeatedly claimed that the trial is a political campaign against him waged by New York State Attorney General Letitia James, a Democrat.

Earlier in the trial, Trump claimed that most of the complaints in the fraud lawsuit against him had expired. However, Judge Engoron clarified that this was not true and that the statute of limitations only applies to claims, not evidence. The judge emphasized that the trial is not an opportunity to relitigate what has already been decided, as he had ruled previously that all claims were within the statute of limitations.

During Tuesday’s hearing, an accountant who prepared Trump’s financial statements testified that the figures provided by Trump’s company were copied into the documents. Trump, who maintains his innocence, said during a break that he thought the trial was going well and called the case a “farce.” He argued that there can be no fraud when institutions have been instructed to do their jobs.

Trump returned to court on Tuesday, appearing calmer but continuing to criticize the process. He insisted that the case should be dismissed, claiming it was not a real case. The trial, which does not have a jury, revolves around allegations of business fraud and the amount of penalties Trump must pay. Attorney General James is seeking $250 million in penalties and a ban on Trump doing further business in New York.

Judge Engoron previously ruled that Trump committed business fraud by exaggerating the value of his properties. The trial also involves allegations of Trump’s company lying in its financial disclosures. Trump’s lawyers maintain that the documents accurately reflect the value of the properties associated with the Trump name.

The trial is ongoing, and Trump has expressed his desire to campaign for the 2024 elections instead of being involved in the legal proceedings. He has been visibly angry during the trial, referring to Judge Engoron as an “outlaw judge” and Attorney General James as “a disgrace to our country.” Trump’s lawyers argue that the trial is an attempt to discredit him ahead of the upcoming elections.

