Judge in the Donald Trump case denounces threats in calls and emails

After reading the 34 charges against the former US president.

Judge Juan Merchan, assigned to the case against former President Donald Trump (2017-2021) in New York for falsification of commercial documents, as well as his family have received more than a dozen threats through calls and emails, local media report .

Most of the threats and defamatory calls, which appear to have come from out of state and are under investigation, occurred within 24 hours of Merchan reading the 34 charges the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office filed against Trump last Tuesday, of which The former president pleaded not guilty.

After learning that Merchan would be the judge who would read the prosecution’s charges to him, Trump wrote on his Truth social network that the magistrate hated him.

Merchan, who immigrated to New York from Colombia when he was six years old, previously presided over the tax fraud trial of the Trump Organization, owned by the former president; he oversaw a case against his former adviser Steve Bannon and sentenced Allen Weisselberg, one of the businessman’s most loyal squires, to prison.

Prosecutor Alvin Bragg, who has led the investigation against the former Republican president, and other staff in his office have continued to receive threats, for which reason the Police have increased security for them, the media also reported.

According to the indictment, the former president orchestrated a scheme to pay the silence of three people who could harm his campaign for the Presidency in 2016, including the porn actress Stormy Daniels.

At a press conference in Miami, after hearing the charges against him, Trump claimed that “the lunatics, maniacs and perverts of the radical left” accused and arrested him “for no reason.”

