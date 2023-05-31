Home » Judge killed by firing during robbery in Bahria Town Rawalpindi
Judge killed by firing during robbery in Bahria Town Rawalpindi

Judge killed by firing during robbery in Bahria Town Rawalpindi

Wednesday May 31, 2023, 4:12 am

Rawalpindi (Crime Reporter) A session judge was killed by robbers in Bahria town. According to the police, two robbers entered the house in Phase 8 of Rawat area for the purpose of robbery and tried to take the family hostage at gunpoint. On the occasion, Azad Kashmir Session Judge Sardar Amjad Ishaq who was present in the house resisted. According to the police, a bandit opened fire on the resistance, which injured Sardar Amjad, he was shifted to the hospital for medical aid but he could not die. According to the police spokesman, a robber has been arrested in an injured state. According to the initial investigation, 5 accused entered the house for the incident, where there was firing on the resistance, SP President, ASP President and the local police immediately reached the spot on the information of the incident, evidence has been obtained from the spot, the dead body. While the injured has been shifted to the hospital for treatment, the investigation is being done on all angles of the incident. will be erected. CPO Syed Khalid Hamdani took notice of the incident and sought a report from SP Sadar and ordered the immediate arrest of the accused. Late Amjad Ishaq Mirpur was serving as a judge in the Accountability Court of Azad Kashmir, but these days he was living in his house in Bahria Town, a housing society in Rawalpindi due to illness.

