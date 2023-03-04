The promiscuous criminal judge of Maicao, Miguel Ángel Martínez Cabello, died early this Saturday, March 4, at the Alta Complejidad clinic, due to several firearm impacts when he tried to defend himself from a robbery in the Los Varaos park sector on Valledupar race 11.

In this event recorded last Saturday, Maikel de Jesús Jiménez, 27, also died, who was the robber and fired shots at the judge.

It should be noted that it was the togado who finished off the thief in the middle of a crossfire.

Judge Miguel Ángel Martínez Cabello was 42 years old and was a native of Valledupar.

It should be noted that this criminal act also left another injured thief who participated in the attempted robbery.

Related