The Inpec must, immediately, make effective the suspension of the sentence of Enilce López, better known as La Gata, and remove the custodian that the National Penitentiary and Prison Institute maintains in the house of the businesswoman of the chance. The order was issued by the judge for the Execution of Sentences of Barranquilla, who also warned that if her orders are not complied with, disciplinary and criminal copies will be certified to the officials in charge.

This determination is made after the February 28, from the Inpec pointed out that, upon reviewing her record, La Gata still has another criminal proceeding for the murder of Nunilia Ester Collazos, which occurred on May 6, 2001 and that has no final resolution. Refusing, thus, the first determination of the Sixth Court of Execution of Sentences of Barranquilla.

On this matter, the judge warned that the murder process, which is being carried out in the Specialized Court of Cartagena, is suspended until the Special Jurisdiction for Peace decides whether or not to accept La Gata’s submission.

The order of the Sixth Court for the Execution of Penalties and Security Measures of Barranquilla, which is dated March 6, warns that this process, together with the others that were pending against La Gata, were sent to the JEP on October 12 of 2018, and that they are suspended, according to a communication from the JEP of March 3, 2023, since September 17, 2018.

The process for the murder of Nunilia Ester Collazos Díaz

In October 2014, the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation issued, for the murder of Nunilia Ester Collazos Díaz, which occurred in 2001 in Magangué (Bolívar), an insurance measure without benefit of release against three people as determiners and perpetrators of the crime. made. Among these people was Enilce López.

The murder of Nunilia Ester Collazos occurred in the Costa Azul neighborhood of Magangué. That day, several subjects approached her and shot her three times, later fleeing from her on a motorcycle, who they would have related to sales of hallucinogenic substances in the sector.

When the investigative entity carried out the investigations of the case, it decided to issue an insurance measure, consisting of preventive detention, against Enilce López Romero, as an alleged participant as a determiner of the crime of aggravated homicide. The decision also affected Luis Francisco Robles Mendoza, as the alleged perpetrator of the crime of aggravated homicide, as well as Oswaldo de Jesús López Gámez.

The file of the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation recorded the testimony of ex-paramilitary Fernando Caro Solano, alias Magencio, who assured that López was the one who transmitted to the United Self-Defense Forces of Colombia (AUC) the orders of the La Gata clan to commit the homicides. .

The judge had already ordered the release of the “Gata”

On February 27, the Barranquilla Court granted the freedom of the businesswoman of the chance, by accepting the request made by her defense, arguing her delicate state of health, which on January 13, 2023 forced her to be transferred to an emergency clinic of Barranquilla, and who is over 65 years of age.

“Currently, she has invasive lung, cervical, and ovarian cancer, so it can be concluded that her life span will not be that long and, as such, her life, health, and special protection of her dignity must be safeguarded. human life, together with his dignified death”, explained the judge to grant him his freedom.

However, on February 28, an Inpec spokesperson confirmed that the businesswoman of the chance would continue to be detained at home in prison while the situation regarding this new process that is pending with the courts is defined, despite the seriousness of the disease she suffers. with Infobae

