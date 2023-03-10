Home News Judge ordered three years of preventive detention for Pedro Castillo
News

Judge ordered three years of preventive detention for Pedro Castillo

by admin
Judge ordered three years of preventive detention for Pedro Castillo

The Peruvian ex-president; detained for 18 months in preventive detention for the self-coup; incurred in obstruction of Justice.

Pedro Castillo was sentenced to three years in pretrial detention in Peru.

The Peruvian supreme judge; Juan Carlos Checkley; imposed this Thursday 36 months of preventive detention for the former president Pedro Castillo; who is already in prison for his failed self-coup, while being investigated for a corruption case.

During a virtual hearing; Checkley said that the measure was “appropriate” because it is not a common judgment; but one that is highly dangerous.

He explained that the former president; detained for 18 months in preventive detention for the self-coup; He incurred in obstruction of Justice by intimidating witnesses, which has even reached the Attorney General herself, Patricia Benavides.

Also read:

French Senate approves raising retirement age to 64

Velandia Star Avatar

Web Director La Verdad de Monagas. Host Monagas Vision and Sonora 99.3 FM. lcda. in Social Communication LUZVE. Journalist, Content Writer, Announcer

See also  There will be heavy rainfall in Jiangnan, South China and other places. From the 10th, there will be strong cold air activities in the north_Region_Part_Guangxi

You may also like

Sania Mirza’s retirement party, Shoaib Malik’s non-participation

Inflation does not subside in Europe: France and...

dead after shots in Hamburg – police speak...

Imran Khan, then number one – Naibaat

Jail for lawyer accused of sexually assaulting two...

During the two sessions, many hospitals in Hangzhou...

Several dead and injured after shots in Hamburg...

11. Notices to the parties on the request...

Urban gardens, a solution to food insecurity in...

FDP initiative: “Do not naturalize anyone who has...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy