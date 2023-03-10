The Peruvian ex-president; detained for 18 months in preventive detention for the self-coup; incurred in obstruction of Justice.

The Peruvian supreme judge; Juan Carlos Checkley; imposed this Thursday 36 months of preventive detention for the former president Pedro Castillo; who is already in prison for his failed self-coup, while being investigated for a corruption case.

During a virtual hearing; Checkley said that the measure was “appropriate” because it is not a common judgment; but one that is highly dangerous.

He explained that the former president; detained for 18 months in preventive detention for the self-coup; He incurred in obstruction of Justice by intimidating witnesses, which has even reached the Attorney General herself, Patricia Benavides.

