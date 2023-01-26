Julian Andres Santa

While Deportivo Pereira prepares its premiere and defense of the title in the Colombian League, when it receives Millonarios this Sunday at 5:20 in the afternoon at the Hernán Ramírez Villegas stadium, from the administrative side there is news again, this time after a new Order issued by the First Civil Court of the Pereira Circuit, where determinations that can change the future from the management level are announced.

Order equipment delivery

In response to the request by the liquidator Jhon Ómar Candamil to extend the delivery time of the club, this is how the judge responded in writing: “No extension will be granted for the delivery of the awarded assets, due to the legal impossibility of accessing thereto. Consequently, the liquidator is required to make immediate delivery to the successful bidders, with the understanding that the term to date has expired.”

Sports should not be affected

Undoubtedly, the main concern of the fans has to do with this decision not affecting the sporting and competitive part of Matecaña in local competitions and Copa Libertadores for this year. In view of this situation, the judge also referred in the order issued:

“The court finds that the delivery of the assets must be carried out in blocks or in a productive unit, without affecting the continuity in the development of sports activities and other inherent activities, as Corpereira has been doing, because, with this delivery, they must transfer all the powers, rights and obligations at the head of the corporation, including legal representation, to the commercial company that they have called ‘Deportivo Pereira FCSA’, both to Dimayor, as well as to the Colombian Football Federation, Ministry of Sport and others competent national or international bodies”.

And now that?

When consulting with some lawyers who have to do with the liquidation process of Corpereira, they state that the liquidator Jhon Ómar Candamil still has the legal representation of the institution and will continue for five more years, and must also present accountability. Subsequently, who must operate once the delivery is made effective, is the nascent SA, which still does not have sports recognition by the Ministry of Sports.

In the same way, it was learned that next Monday, January 30, the court’s decision must be confirmed, so both the current liquidator, Jhon Ómar Candamil, and the maximum creditor, Álvaro López, must continue working hand in hand to avoid that the institution be harmed from a sports perspective and that the disaffiliation of the club be requested, taking into account the persecution of managers at the end of last year from Bogotá.