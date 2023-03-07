This Tuesday, March 7, Enilce Lopez, aka ‘The Cat’ again has an order for her release, this time, the Sixth Court for the Execution of Sentences of Barranquilla ordered Inpec to immediately release the woman.

This occurs after the investigations that are now handled by the JEP, where the responsibility of the businesswoman with a homicide is evaluated, for which ‘La Gata’ was imprisoned.

To date, the former entrepreneur of the chance on the Caribbean coast has a 37-year prison sentence for alleged links to paramilitaries and for the case of a homicide committed in June 2000.

Among the arguments that López’s defense sought to eliminate the sentence were the delicate state of health of the former businesswoman and her age, which is currently 65 years old.

Son of alias ‘La Gata’ was captured again

the capture is given again Jorge Luis Alfonso Lopez, The son of Enilce López alias ‘La Gata’, the man was in the middle of a controversy after his release was allegedly given to carry out a process in search of his freedom to carry out functions as a peace manager.

After this, the controversies continued to the point that the freedom of alias ‘El Gatito’ was revoked, which would return to the measure of house for jail that previously maintained the process that would have him as an alleged peace mediator.

In the first instance, it was said that the man known as alias ‘El Gatico’ had a release ticket for February 2, with this the resolution process of the Peace Commissioner, Danilo Rueda, with whom the process would be advancing to name him manager of peace.

However, after the commotion caused by the determination in public opinion, several officials of the National Government decided to come out and deny such accusations. President Gustavo Petro spoke on the issue and denied that the government ordered his release.