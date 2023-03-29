Home News Judge orders the restitution of a farm to a retired police officer displaced by the Farc in Meta – news
The Valencia family returned to the “La Valentina” property and undertook a cocoa and plantain production project with the advice of the Land Restitution Unit, in compliance with the ruling of the First Civil Court of the Villavicencio Specialized Circuit, which ordered the restitution of 4 hectares, located in the village of Caño Tigre in the municipality of El Castillo (Meta).

The diligence was in charge of officials of the Unit accompanied by the Municipal Judge and the Public Force.

“I thank God for giving me the opportunity to return to my farm. Here I am full time, trying to recover it to have a good production and thus a better quality of life for my family. I thank the Unit for accompanying us at this time ”, Abad Valencia said emotionally, upon officially receiving his property.

In 2009, after retiring from the National Police, the head of this family, together with his wife, acquired the farm where they grew passion fruit and guava, as well as cachama breeding in four lakes designated for this.

The misfortune for the Valencias occurred in 2012, when five men in black uniformed ponchos arrived at their farm, carrying a radiotelephone and informing them that they had to leave the property and that “he knew the reason.” A neighbor of the market told him to leave because otherwise the Farc Ep guerrillas would kill him. Faced with the multiple threats received due to his status as a former member of the National Police, Mr. Valencia, his wife and children decided to move to another municipality and permanently on February 7, 2013.

As a result of the work of judicial representation and accompaniment of the URT officials, this family, in addition to returning to their property, will have access to the institutional offer of the State in terms of comprehensive reparation.

As a complement to the order to return the 4 hectares and 1,449 square meters, the relief of liabilities was ordered so that the farm is free of tax obligations. The Unit will continue to provide accompaniment with the productive project that will allow them to obtain a livelihood and improve the family economy.

Source: Land Restitution Unit, Territorial Meta

