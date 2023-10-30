Judge Reinstates Gag Order Against Donald Trump in Federal Election Interference Case

Judge Reinstates Gag Order on Trump in Federal Criminal Case

The judge overseeing Donald Trump’s federal criminal election interference case, District Judge Tanya Chutkan, has reinstated the gag order that she initially issued against the former president earlier this month. Chutkan’s ruling denies Trump’s request for a long-term stay of the order while his appeal is being resolved.

Chutkan’s decision comes after prosecutors raised concerns that Trump’s public comments could potentially intimidate witnesses or encourage harm against prosecutors. Trump quickly appealed the order, resulting in Chutkan temporarily freezing it on October 20th. This allowed for further litigation to determine if the order should be paused indefinitely during the appeal process.

The former president expressed his dissatisfaction with the ruling on Sunday night, stating that it infringed upon his right to freedom of expression. In a post on his social network, Trump accused the “corrupt Biden administration” of taking away his First Amendment right to free speech.

Trump now faces two separate gag orders related to his court cases. One is issued by Judge Chutkan in Washington, overseeing the case brought by special counsel Jack Smith. The second gag order comes from the judge overseeing Trump’s civil fraud trial in New York. Although both orders have limited scopes, they represent a clear constraint on the former president’s speech.

Prosecutors from Smith’s office have urged Judge Chutkan to reinstate the gag order, pointing out that soon after it was temporarily lifted, Trump resumed posting allegedly intimidating messages about prosecutors and potential witnesses on social media.

Trump has argued in court that the gag order violates his First Amendment rights and hinders his ability to discuss the case on the campaign trail.

Further details regarding Judge Chutkan’s ruling are still undisclosed. However, this development highlights the ongoing legal battles faced by the former president and the limitations imposed on his public commentary.

Share this: Facebook

X

