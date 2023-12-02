Judge rejects Trump’s argument that he has absolute immunity in his federal trial for election interference

District Judge Tanya Chutkan has delivered a strong rejection of the challenges raised by former President Donald Trump’s defense team ahead of his upcoming trial. The trial is expected to focus on Trump’s efforts to overturn the election won by Democrat Joe Biden.

Chutkan’s ruling has set the stage for a legal battle over the scope of presidential power, which could potentially reach the United States Supreme Court. Trump, who has denied any wrongdoing, is expected to appeal the decision, with his lawyers describing it as an outstanding legal issue.

In her ruling, Chutkan emphasized that the office of the president does not grant immunity from criminal liability. She stated, “Former presidents do not enjoy special conditions in their federal criminal liability,” adding that Trump could face investigation, indictment, prosecution, and punishment for any criminal acts committed while in office.

Chutkan also dismissed Trump’s claims that the indictment violates his free speech rights. Trump’s lawyers had argued that he was exercising his First Amendment rights to challenge the election result, but Chutkan asserted, “The First Amendment does not protect speech that is used as an instrument of a crime.”

The ruling comes on the same day that a federal appeals court in Washington ruled that lawsuits accusing Trump of inciting the January 6, 2021, riot can proceed.

In response to these legal developments, former President Trump has vocally criticized the New York judge and prosecutor who are handling the fraud trial.

As Trump’s legal battles intensify, it remains to be seen how the former president’s defense team will navigate the upcoming trial and potential appeals process. This latest decision by Judge Chutkan has set the stage for a high-stakes legal showdown over the actions of the former president during his time in office.