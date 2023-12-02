Home » Judge rejects Trump’s argument that he has absolute immunity in his federal trial for election interference
News

Judge rejects Trump’s argument that he has absolute immunity in his federal trial for election interference

by admin
Judge rejects Trump’s argument that he has absolute immunity in his federal trial for election interference

District Judge Tanya Chutkan has delivered a strong rejection of the challenges raised by former President Donald Trump’s defense team ahead of his upcoming trial. The trial is expected to focus on Trump’s efforts to overturn the election won by Democrat Joe Biden.

Chutkan’s ruling has set the stage for a legal battle over the scope of presidential power, which could potentially reach the United States Supreme Court. Trump, who has denied any wrongdoing, is expected to appeal the decision, with his lawyers describing it as an outstanding legal issue.

In her ruling, Chutkan emphasized that the office of the president does not grant immunity from criminal liability. She stated, “Former presidents do not enjoy special conditions in their federal criminal liability,” adding that Trump could face investigation, indictment, prosecution, and punishment for any criminal acts committed while in office.

Chutkan also dismissed Trump’s claims that the indictment violates his free speech rights. Trump’s lawyers had argued that he was exercising his First Amendment rights to challenge the election result, but Chutkan asserted, “The First Amendment does not protect speech that is used as an instrument of a crime.”

The ruling comes on the same day that a federal appeals court in Washington ruled that lawsuits accusing Trump of inciting the January 6, 2021, riot can proceed.

In response to these legal developments, former President Trump has vocally criticized the New York judge and prosecutor who are handling the fraud trial.

As Trump’s legal battles intensify, it remains to be seen how the former president’s defense team will navigate the upcoming trial and potential appeals process. This latest decision by Judge Chutkan has set the stage for a high-stakes legal showdown over the actions of the former president during his time in office.

You may also like

With international support they would build a park...

The Liaoning delegation held a group meeting to...

Maradona’s former lawyer, not only negligence was behind...

A union denounces the bombing of the Labor...

Criminal lawyer was the victim of an attempted...

The Guangdong delegation held an open group meeting...

Evogene Sees Robust Growth, Strategic Partnerships From Investing.com

The new system confuses law students, and the...

Abortion, taxes and economic recovery: the axes of...

Residents of Los Girasoles are tired of fires...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy